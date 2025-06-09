Megan McKenna unveils new photos from her wedding to Oliver Burke

Megan McKenna has shared a further glimpse into her lavish wedding day!

On Saturday (June 7), the former star of The Only Way Is Essex tied the knot with her partner, footballer Oliver Burke.

The couple, who share their eight-month-old son Landon together, initially got engaged in June 2023 after just five months of dating.

Now, following her recent wedding celebrations, Megan has been taking the opportunity to give her fans another insight into her big day.

Earlier today, the 32-year-old newlywed took to Instagram to upload several photos from her wedding to Oliver, including their seven-tier wedding cake, their first dance, and their beautiful table displays.

“More magic from the best day of our lives,” Megan teased at the beginning of her caption.

“Our insanely huge vintage wedding cake, a moment from our first dance & our beautiful table settings,” she continued.

“Ps. (I’m loving sharing our day with you guys) this has literally been my dream from a little girl,” Megan added sweetly.

Following her latest set of wedding photos, many of Megan’s followers have since been taking to her comments section to extend their continued well-wishes.

“So beautiful and full of love – congratulations to you both,” one follower replied.

“Awww congratulations you look amazing!! X,” another added.

“Looks beautiful. Like an old black and white movie. Congratulations,” a third fan commented.

Megan and Oliver initially confirmed on Saturday that they had tied the knot earlier that day, by showcasing their first official wedding portrait.

At the time, the new husband and wife took to social media to share three images from their special day, surrounded by several flower displays and a grand piano.

“Mr & Mrs Burke,” Megan and Oliver simply wrote alongside the photos.

Megan later went on to gush: “The moment we said ‘I will’. Can’t wait to show you more of our special day… Ps. You're my forever Oli."