Megan McKenna thrills fans with first look at emotional wedding video

Megan McKenna has revealed her wedding video!

On June 6, the former The Only Way Is Essex star tied the knot with her partner, footballer Oliver Burke.

Now, as she continues to bask in her newlywed bubble, Megan has delighted her fanbase with a first look at her wedding video.

Last night, the 32-year-old – who also shares her nine-month-old son Landon with Oliver – took to Instagram to upload a shortened version of her wedding video.

In the clips, Megan can be seen walking down the aisle to Oliver, before they exchange their vows and celebrate with their loved ones.

The sweet video also allowed fans to hear snippets from Oliver’s emotional speech to his new wife during their reception.

“So Megan, my beautiful wife, you look incredible. You are my soulmate, and I am so proud and privileged to call you mine,” Oliver gushed.

“You have honestly lit up my life since the moment you came into it. You have shown me what love really feels like, and just when I thought I couldn’t love you any more, our beautiful boy was born,” the 28-year-old continued, before getting tearful.

“I am amazed and inspired by you as a mother. I am so in love with our little family that we’ve made. You are my safe place, you are my best friend, you are my home,” Oliver added.

In the caption of her video, Megan went on to express how much her wedding video means to her.

“I don’t know how you can fit so many special moments into 3 whole minutes,” the reality star penned.

“But here it is, this is our wedding day from start to finish ps. Crying watching this,” she added, noting that the “full wedding video will be on YouTube soon”.

Following the video’s release, many fans of the happy couple have since been taking to Instagram to share their well-wishes.

“Megan I am so happy you got your happy ever after I am in tears,” one follower exclaimed.

“Absolutely stunning best wedding video I’ve ever seen,” another praised.

“Crying for two people I don’t even know,” a third fan teased.