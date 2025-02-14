Megan McKenna shares huge wedding update with fiancé Oliver Burke

Megan McKenna is getting ready to tie the knot!

In June 2023, the former star of The Only Way Is Essex got engaged to her partner, footballer Oliver Burke.

The couple have since gone on to welcome their first child together, with Megan giving birth to their son Landon in October of last year.

Now, as she continues to adjust to motherhood, Megan has revealed an exciting update on her wedding plans!

Earlier today, the 32-year-old took to Instagram to share a tribute to Oliver for Valentine’s Day.

In the post, Megan chose to include photos and videos of Oliver’s romantic proposal in Montenegro, where he got down on one knee after the pair enjoyed a private boat trip.

After saying ‘yes’, Megan was treated to an intimate beach dinner, surrounded by candles, a floral display and a ‘Marry Me’ sign.

In the caption of her throwback snaps, the reality star went on to confirm that her nuptials will be taking place this year.

“My forever valentine @oliverjburke had to look back on the most romantic day of my life.. swipe right. These pics and videos make me so happy,” Megan penned.

“You planned my outfit for me, a boat trip to the most beautiful engagement I’ve ever seen in Montenegro & finished the night with our favourite songs on the beach front with my favourite food and drinks. Wow wow wow,” she exclaimed.

The mother-of-one concluded her tribute by writing teasingly: “Not long now till I become your wife.”

Following her exciting update, many of Megan’s 3M followers have been sharing their well-wishes.

“So happy for you both! Love to see people get their happy ever after,” one fan replied.

“Awww he's too cute, how romantic, wishing you a lovely special day xx,” another commented.

Megan initially announced her engagement to Oliver on June 14, with the caption: “YES YES YES a thousand times YES. You have opened up a world I never thought was possible. I love you Oliver Burke… here’s to forever my future husband."