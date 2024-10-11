Megan McKenna reveals sweet update after welcoming birth of son

Megan McKenna has shared a sweet update following the birth of her first child.

The former The Only Way is Essex star and her fiancé Oliver Burke announced the birth of their son, Landon, earlier this week.

As she settles into motherhood, Megan has opened up about Landon’s first night at home after having left the hospital, revealing her bundle of joy is ‘perfect’.

While sharing a collection of adorable images of herself, Oliver and their newborn to her 2.9M Instagram followers, Megan spoke about her breastfeeding experience so far and reached out to fans to thank them for their congratulatory messages.

The new mum wrote, “Landon had his first night at home… I can’t stop staring at him he’s just perfect. He’s latched onto my boobies so good, and I have to say, it’s the most beautiful and painful thing I’ve ever experienced at the same time”.

“The first days latch wasn’t right and caused some nipple damage so it’s taking some time to get them back healthy. I’m fighting through the razor blades and it’s easing off by the day”.

She continued, “He slept so much better last night, been sick a few times and loves his daddy so much he’s the best winder about”.

“Thankyou to every single person who has messaged commented and sent there love to us and Landon. I feel so overwhelmed by your words”.

McKenna added, “I’m recovering slowly, the swelling isn’t great and my feet look like shrek. But it’s all part of it… sorry if I haven’t got back to you yet, I’m living on not alot of sleep. I cant thank the hospital doctors and nurses enough for the treatment and care we got. It was amazing”.

Many fans and famous faces headed to the comments to reach out to Megan, with Celebs Go Dating star Anna Williamson writing, “Brava my gorgeous”.

“My girl he’s just a dream. I’m just so happy for you all”, penned former Ex on the Beach star Charlotte Dawson.

Big Brother’s Yinrun Huang said, “Sending a lot of love and care to you and Landon”.

When revealing Landon’s birth to the world, Megan unveiled a heartwarming video that showcased precious moments with the tot and simply announced, “Landon Henry Burke. 07.10.24. 08.33 am. 9.2”.