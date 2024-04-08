Megan McKenna pens tribute to fiancé Oliver following baby news

Megan McKenna has penned a heartfelt tribute to her fiancé Oliver Burke for a very special reason.

Last week, the former The Only Way is Essex star announced the wonderful news that she and Oliver are expecting a little one together.

To add to the excitement of their growing family, the pair celebrated Oliver’s birthday over the weekend.

To mark the professional footballer’s big day, Megan shared a moving message for him on social media, admitting she ‘can’t wait to be the mummy of their baby’.

The couple enjoyed afternoon tea at The Ritz, which Megan shared photos of to her 2.8M Instagram followers.

In the sweet post’s caption, she said, “Happy birthday my love & best friend. I can’t wait to be your wife & the mummy to our baby”.

“When I thought life couldn’t get any better with you it’s topped it a thousand times”.

McKenna went on to add, “What a day celebrating you.. drinking tea, wearing our Sunday best & eating so many finger sandwiches we couldn’t move. I love you @oliverjburke”.

She also wrote a cute message on her Instagram Stories alongside an image of her and the birthday boy sharing a kiss.

It reads, “Happy Birthday my love & best friend.. Thankyou for walking into my life… you’ve made my heart so full. A mini me & you on the way & becoming your wife next year… Lets go celebrate you now I love you so much”.

Megan and Oliver shared their joyous pregnancy news online last week by unveiling an emotional video of them discovering Megan was pregnant and having a scan done.

The former reality TV star revealed, “A little bit of you & a little bit of me… now we’re a family”.

The parents-to-be got engaged last June following a lavish proposal in Montenegro.

“YES YES YES a thousand times YES. You have opened up a world I never thought was possible. I love you Oliver Burke… here’s to forever my future husband”, Megan sweetly said when sharing the news.