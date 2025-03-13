Megan McKenna opens up about how mum trolling affects her

Megan McKenna has opened up about how her experience with mum-shaming has affected her.

The former star of The Only Way Is Essex is a mother to her five-month-old son Landom, whom she gave birth to in October alongside her fiancé, Oliver Burke.

As she continues to document her motherhood journey, Megan often receives many trolling and mum-shaming messages.

Now, the reality star has chosen to speak out against the ongoing wave of negative comments.

Speaking to MailOnline, the 32-year-old detailed that the extent of mum-shaming has shocked her.

“When I became a mum, I thought we'd all be supportive of one another, but mum shaming is something that I didn't anticipate,” Megan recalled.

'Don't get me wrong, it hasn't all been bad, the majority of my social media is extremely positive, and there are so many wonderfully kind mums out there, who have really helped me, and who have been so supportive, but when did the mum brigade become so brutal?” she quizzed.

Describing motherhood as “so rewarding”, Megan went on to note that her son is her “little bestie”.

“That's why the mum shaming was so hard, it really knocked my confidence, but then I look at Landon smiling, and I like to think I'm doing a good job,” she gushed.

“I refuse to let the trolling affect these magical moments with my baby, it makes me sad, but I won't allow them to ruin the best chapter of my life,” Megan continued.

“I'm so thankful to those who have been so supportive, they've been such a welcomed and appreciated light, in those moments when the trolls are trying to dim my light,” the new mum praised.

“Mum shaming needs to stop. We all need to be supporting each other, and lifting each other up, the TikTok mum brigade who like to shame other parents, need to be kinder. I just really hope those trolls can find peace, and I encourage them to think before they type,” Megan concluded.