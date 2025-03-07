Megan McKenna opens up about baby son’s terrifying hospital stay

Megan McKenna has revealed that she recently had to rush her baby son to hospital.

In October of last year, the former star of The Only Way Is Essex welcomed her son Landon into the world, alongside her fiancé Oliver Burke.

As she continues to adjust to life as a first-time mother, Megan has now shared a worrying update on Landon’s health.

Earlier today, the 32-year-old took to her Instagram stories to post a statement, explaining why she chose to “trust her gut” and take her five-month-old baby to hospital.

“I was told to stop Landon's omeprazole by his pediatrician. This made me feel really uncomfortable as I begged to get him on it in the first place due to him having terrible reflux from 6 weeks,” Megan began.

“He finally has got himself to a good place after being on the baby omep for 4 months. I begged to get more but was told he needs to stop now. Because I was told to stop when I really didn't want to, I'm now sitting on a baby ward after being in a&e all last night because Landon has got gradually worse throwing up so much it was scary,” she admitted.

“Screaming in pain and retching till his face turned red and had now become dehydrated from all the vomiting. The pediatrician at the hospital I'm in now is very confused at why he was told to stop taking it and should be on it for at least 6 months. After last night he is being put straight back on it,” the reality star wrote.

“He was kept in overnight to be monitored and to have fluids put back into his body. Thankfully Landon's back to his happy self again. He even woke up with a smile,” Megan penned.

Sharing a photo of baby Landon with a cannula, she continued: “He was so stressed and confused having this cannula put in. I'm so upset his reflux has got this bad. Moving forward I won't be taking no for an answer. You as a mum know best.”

Megan concluded: “Honestly reflux is awful for our tiny babies. I just want to make sure he doesn't have to go through that again."