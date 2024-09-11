Megan McKenna details scrapped plan to give birth in UK amid Germany move

Megan McKenna has revealed her now-scrapped plans to give birth in the UK, following her move to Germany!

The former star of The Only Way Is Essex will soon be welcoming her first child with her fiancé, footballer Oliver Burke.

However, last week, Megan made the surprising announcement that she would be moving to Germany to give birth there. The change of location comes as Oliver is signed to a German football team, Werder Bremen.

Now, ahead of the arrival of their first child, Megan has taken the opportunity to reveal the details of her original birthing plans for the UK.

Earlier today, the 31-year-old took to Instagram to post a snap of herself and her blossoming baby bump, standing on the steps of the prestigious Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital in London.

“I know a lot of you wanted to know where I was originally giving birth.. I had chosen St Mary’s The Lindo Wing. I had to pose on the steps where Kate Middleton had her beautiful royal babies!” she exclaimed.

“Always dreamed of giving birth here and the midwives were so lovely for my short time being there… I’d prefer a frankfurter after birth than afternoon tea anyway,” Megan teased, before going on to detail her change of plans.

“This photo was supposed to be a swipe for after the baby arrived… But on the other hand we have been to our new German hospital and absolutely love it. The facilities are amazing and a lot of doctors speak English!” she praised.

“I know a lot of you have been worried about me giving birth in a different country but I feel good and safe and my mum is flying over to be here with me,” the reality star confirmed, before concluding: “The count down begins….”

Many fans have since been sending Megan their well-wishes, with one commenting: “You will love Germany, so family friendly and orientated! X”.

“May you have a wonderful birth, wherever you are x,” another added.