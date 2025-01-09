Megan McKenna confirms family member’s death in emotional tribute

Megan McKenna has announced the death of her grandmother Jean.

The former star of The Only Way Is Essex – who now lives in Germany with her fiancé, footballer Oliver Burke, and their newborn son – recently took to social media to confirm the sad news.

Earlier today, Megan took to Instagram to post a video montage of moments from her grandmother’s life.

The sweet clips showcase Jean celebrating her birthday, going on nights out with her loved ones, and also meeting her three-month-old grandson, Landon, for the very first time.

“You're now my guardian angel nan. I will forever love you and miss you so much. You weren't only just my nan, you were a best friend and I will miss our FaceTime and coffee dates and Sunday roast dinners with you every day,” Megan began in her written tribute.

“It doesn’t feel real that you’re not with us anymore. I’m glad you’re at peace now. You will always be remembered as a beautiful lady that always had the best wardrobe about,” the 32-year-old continued.

Megan concluded her emotional message by writing: “I’m so glad Landon got to meet his nanny Jean.”

Following her heartbreaking announcement of her nan’s passing, many of Megan’s followers have been taking to her comments section to express their condolences.

“What wonderful memories you hold. I’m so sorry for your loss Megan,” one fan replied.

“Aww Megan I’m so sorry for your loss, sending so much love,” another penned.

“Sending lots of love, glad Landon met your Nan,” a third follower commented.

Jean’s passing comes just three months after Megan became a mum for the first time, with the birth of her son Landon in October.

Then, Megan’s late grandmother met Landon for the first time in December, when the family-of-three travelled home for Christmas. Updating her Instagram fans at the time, the new mum gushed: “Ready to fly to London for Christmas! Honestly can’t wait to get back and see our family. Landon takes London."