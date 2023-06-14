Megan McKenna announces engagement to Oliver Burke

Megan McKenna is officially a fiancée!

The singer and reality star has announced that she is now engaged to her partner, footballer Oliver Burke.

Megan took to social media earlier today to share the wonderful news with her 2.5M Instagram followers.

The 30-year-old posted a beautiful video montage of Oliver’s lavish proposal to her. After putting a blindfold on her, Megan’s new fiancé took her on a luxurious boat ride. Then, once docked, he knelt down and popped the question to her.

Credit: Megan McKenna Instagram

After Megan accepted his proposal, the video showcases the lovebirds making their way towards a stunning beach, where Oliver had created the most romantic scene.

The couple enjoyed a magical dinner beside the sea, with a breathtaking heart-shaped flower sculpture sitting behind them. Oliver also arranged an adorable light-up letters display, which read: ‘Marry Me’.

In the caption of her post, Megan couldn’t help but gush over her new fiancé.

“YES YES YES a thousand times YES. You have opened up a world I never thought was possible. I love you Oliver Burke… here’s to forever my future husband,” the former TOWIE star penned.

Credit: Megan McKenna Instagram

Megan and Oliver have already received a wealth of congratulations from many famous faces.

“Congrats my gorgeous girl so happy for you xxxxx,” wrote fellow Ex On The Beach alum Charlotte Dawson.

“Oh darling wowwwwwwww I am so so happy for you wow x,” wrote fellow TOWIE star Ferne McCann.

“So beautiful xx,” added former EastEnders actress Jacqueline Jossa.

Credit: Megan McKenna Instagram

Megan and Oliver first went public with their relationship back in March of this year, but they were first spotted out in public together in February, causing romance rumours to fly.

During a recent interview with new Magazine, Megan opened up about her life with Oliver and the beginning of their relationship.

"We have mutual friends and our first date was just so lovely – we've been inseparable ever since. We literally do everything together and I'm so happy,” she exclaimed at the time.