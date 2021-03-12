Meet your perfect hair match with the new collection by OGX

The OGX range of salon-inspired shampoos, conditioners and hair treatments has just launched their new collection and it’s everything that your hair needs.

OGX is on a mission to help you fall in love with your hair. Great hair starts with healthy hair, so we are beyond OGX-cited to unveil the NEW upgraded OGX collection, now pH balanced.

Keeping the best and improving the rest, our new science-based, salon-quality pH balanced formulas will help give you stronger strands with more shine, less frizz and long-lasting smoothness, thanks to gently cleansing formulas that help to keep the hair and scalp balanced.

Usually only found in the hair salon, OGX brings healthy hair science to the high street with new pH balanced formulas that are designed to respect your hair and scalp’s natural structures, giving long lasting benefits.

But how do they work? The pH scale ranges from zero to 14, zero being acidic and 14 being alkali. If your shampoo’s pH is too low, the ability to clean is compromised. If your shampoo’s pH is too high, it can cause damage and lead to unwanted frizz.

Your hair and scalp have a natural acidic pH, which helps to keep both strong and protected from damage, this generally sits between 4.5 and 5.5. If this pH balance is altered, by using formulas not suitable to your hair and scalp pH, you can feel scalp discomfort and hair dryness. So, choosing a shampoo as close as possible to your hair’s natural pH is key!

The secret to feel good hair days, our luxurious pH balanced and sulfate free surfactant formulas are packed with precious oils, exotic ingredients, and amazing fragrances that you and your hair will love, putting the ‘care’ back into haircare and respecting and nurturing your hair and scalp without stripping.

So, whatever your hair relationship status, our tropical blends with Argan Oil, Coconut Milk, Biotin & Collagen, and Brazilian Keratin Oil have got you covered.

Now pH balanced, the newly upgraded collection:

Has a gentler formula that helps prevent hair damage

Keeps hair shiny

Protects hair colour

Provides better frizz control

Reduces split ends

Delivers better hair movement

Provides long lasting hair and scalp moisturisation

The NEW upgraded OGX collections, now pH balanced is available from Dunnes Stores, Tesco and pharmacies nationwide retailing at €9.73.