Mediterranean bean salad is your new meal prep fave!

It’s Sunday, so you know what that means!

It’s meal prep time!

I don’t know about anyone else, but I have started saving so much time during the week by just setting aside a couple of hours on a Sunday to get a little food prep done. By doing it on Sunday, I have the time and energy to go get the food I need for the recipe and I eat more healthily because it’s already there ready to go, rather than some of the easier, less healthy foods I might pick up because they’re faster.

This week I’ve decided to prep some lunch time foods, because I’m finding myself reaching for a toastie far too often at the 2pm slump! Super fast and super tasty, but it’s probably not a great idea to consume that much cheese (*sigh*).

Instead, I’ve gone for the next best thing; This yummy, nutritious and quick Mediterranean Bean Salad, that will get me from my afternoon break right through to dinnertime! Let’s dive in!

You’ll need:

2tbsp fresh basil

1 bell pepper

200g cherry tomatoes

1 can chickpeas

1/2 cucumber

2 cloves garlic

1 can kidney beans

1/2tsp oregano

1 bunch fresh parsley

1/2 red onion

2tsp Dijon mustard

100g Kalamata olives

3tbsp lemon juice

Freshly ground black pepper

1/2tsp sea salt

4tbsps olive oil

3tbsp red wine vinegar

3/4 block feta cheese

Open cans of beans, drain them and place kidney beans and chickpeas into a large bowl and set aside.

Chop cucumber, olives, bell peppers, red onion and cherry tomatoes into small bitesize pieces. Add them to the bowl with the beans.

Next, chop up the fresh parsley and fresh basil finely and add to the mixture.

In a small bowl, add olive oil, lemon juice and red wine vinegar. Stir to combine.

Add in mustard, finely chopped garlic cloves, oregano and salt and pepper and whisk together until combined.

Pour dressing over the salad and stir it in to coat the mixture.

Crumble the feta over the top, toss and enjoy!