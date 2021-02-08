Meat-Free Monday: This cheesy potato & onion pie is a must-try

If you’re looking for a quick and easy meal to satisfy the taste buds then this recipe is the way to go.

Since we’re all spending our days at home, and have been for the past year, we’ve come to the conclusion that cooking is great, when we’re in the mood. When we’re not in a culinary mood, cooking is the absolute worst!

That’s why this recipe is so perfect. It requires very few ingredients and takes no time at all to put together, meaning once you drag yourself into the kitchen you’ll be popping this baby into the oven within mere minutes.

So, why not give this meatless recipe a whirl and thank us later?

Serves: 8-10

Prep Time: 20 mins

Cook Time: 45 mins

Ingredients:

600g baking potatoes, peeled and chopped into chunks

300g mature cheddar, 200g grated, 100g cubed

Pinch cayenne pepper

Large bunch spring onions, finely sliced

1 egg, beaten

500g all-butter puff pastry

Caramelised red onions, to serve

Method:

Preheat the oven to 220°C / 425°F / Gas mark 7.

Lightly grease a pie dish and set aside. (Alternatively, you could line a large rectangular baking tray if you don’t have a pie dish)

Boil the potatoes for 15 minutes until tender, then drain well and smash a little with a fork. Cool slightly.

Mix the cheese, cayenne and onions with the smashed potatoes and stir to make the filling.

Roll out your pastry into two large circles, so that one fits inside your pie dish with pastry running up the sides, and the other sits on top going to the edges. (Alternatively: roll out the pastry to a rectangle about 25 x 35cm)

Gently lift the pastry onto the pie dish (alt: baking tray) and brush all over with beaten egg.

Fill your pie dish with your potato and cheese mixture, then place your other pastry circle on top, crimping the edges together. Make a few slits on the top of the pie with a sharp knife, to allow steam to escape as it bakes.

(Alternatively: Press the cheese mix along one of the long sides of the pastry, leaving 2cm pastry free on one side and half of the pastry empty on the other side. Fold the pastry over the filling and press the edges together, before trimming with a knife and sealing well by pressing the edges with a fork)

Brush with egg and bake for 30 minutes.

Cool, then slice and serve with caramelised red onions.