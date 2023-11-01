Mean Girls cast finally reunite & tease their characters’ fates

We finally have a Mean Girls reunion!

Last month, fans of the hit 2004 film were sent into a frenzy when three of its stars were spotted filming a secret project.

Now, almost 20 years after Mean Girls first hit our screens, Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert have joined together once more!

Earlier today, US shopping chain Walmart released a promotional video for Black Friday. Much to the delight of Mean Girls fans, the advertisement is set at North Shore High School in today’s world.

“At North Shore, some things never change. On Wednesdays, we still wear pink,” Lindsay Lohan teases in a voiceover, as her character Cady Heron.

In a separate scene, fans get an update on the career path of Karen (Amanda Seyfried), as she states to a camera: “Karen Smith here with the weather. There’s a 30 percent chance it’s already Wednesday.”

Later on, it is revealed that Cady has taken up a primary position at the school, as we see Lohan sat behind a desk.

“Even as the guidance counsellor, I was still getting schooled,” she jokes in a voiceover, as the new generation’s ‘Mean Girls’ mock her for using the word ‘grool’.

Credit: Walmart / YouTube

We even get a glimpse into the home life of Gretchen (Lacey Chabert), as she helps her daughter and her two friends film a dance routine.

“This is going to be so fetch,” Gretchen gushes, before her daughter responds: “Stop trying to make fetch happen, Mom! It’s still not going to happen.”

Towards the end of the advert, Cady, Gretchen and Karen appear on screen together again, as they gather to watch the school’s winter talent show.

Credit: Paramount

Following the commercial’s release, many Mean Girls fans have since been taking to social media to express their thoughts on the mini-reunion.

“Way to tease us! We need another movie!!!!” one Instagram follower begged.

“Hey has anyone seen Regina George lately?” another joked, referring to the absence of actress Rachel McAdams.

“The joy we needed,” a third fan added.