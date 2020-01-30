McGinley family ask for donations to creche and local football club

The funeral of Conor, Darragh and Carla McGinley will take place tomorrow. The family has called for the public to make donations, if desired, to two very important places.

The family of the McGinley children have asked for donations to be paid to the Rathcoole Boys Football Club, Scoil Chrónáin, Rathcoole or Happy Feet Early Learning Centre, Rathcoole.

Earlier this week, the children’s dad Andrew issued a heartbreaking public statement:

The dad shared: "There are no words. There is only devastation, grief and anguish. Every breath is a struggle. Conor, Darragh and Carla are adored. They all had beautiful, bright futures ahead of them with family, friends and a community who love them.

"To all parents, cuddle your children whenever you get a chance, tell them how much you love them as often as you can, spend every spare minute with them reading, playing and enjoying their wonderfulness.

Spoke to Andrew McGinley today in his home in Newcastle, Dublin, and he gave me the physical copy of the statement that he released this morning. The heartbreaking note is below. He said: "I want people to see this letter so they can see that these words come from my heart." pic.twitter.com/3qgqwIohwl — Saoirse McGarrigle (@mcgarrigle1) January 28, 2020

"The future has now become our enemy but we will battle it every day to keep the memory of Conor, Darragh and Carla alive."

Our thoughts are with the children’s family and friends during this devastating and unthinkable time.