McCauley Pharmacy reveals plans to deliver prescriptions

We are all feeling more stressed than ever before and with even more restrictions in place, we're starting to worry about getting essential items, but fear not. McCauley Health & Beauty Pharmacy has just launched an easy prescription ordering app and free prescription delivery service to ensure vulnerable people and those in isolation are not left without essential medication in the days and weeks ahead as the country works together to slow the spread of Covid-19.

These steps have been taken to help more people adhere to social distancing guidelines outlined by the Government and to “stay home if at all possible” in line with the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s plea last week.

First time McCauley Pharmacy customers wishing to avail of the prescription ordering app need to simply download the app, register their account with a local McCauley pharmacist and upload their script, while existing McCauley customers can view their prescription medication history and order repeats once their account has been activated.

In addition, people will receive push notifications reminding them when their prescription is ready for collection.

Alternatively, people can now also avail of McCauley Pharmacy’s new free prescription delivery service by contacting their pharmacy directly. This service is currently prioritising all COVID-19, Isolation and at-risk patients.

People can stay in their homes and a member of the McCauley Pharmacy team will deliver the prescriptions to their door through their new delivery teams. Deliveries will be safe, contact free and cashless where possible.

The chief executive of McCauley Health & Beauty Pharmacy Tony McEntee said the service was being introduced “to enable everyone, especially older people, vulnerable people and carers to adhere to social distancing rules and to stay at home while still having access to essential medication. Our pharmacies are a central part of communities across Ireland since 1953 and we want to continue to support people everywhere as we all pull together to get through this difficult time.”

Emily Kelly, group superintendent pharmacist with over 15 years of experience commented: “Being a pharmacist in the local community often means being the first port of call for people when they need advice or recommendations. I’m hoping the app will enhance this as people can write personal notes to pharmacists on the app to specify blister packs, generic brands or anything else, and they can always phone the store to speak to a pharmacist if they have any questions or concerns.”