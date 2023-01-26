‘Maybe in a few years’: Mrs Hinch shuts down pregnancy rumours

Sophie Hinchliffe has been opening up to her audience.

The cleaning guru, who is also known to fans as Mrs Hinch, had been the subject of pregnancy rumours in recent weeks.

However, the 32-year-old has since decided to clear up any speculation.

Taking to her Instagram stories earlier today, the mum-of-two wrote a lengthy post, beginning with the phrase, “Just a quick one from me…”.

Credit: Sophie Hinchliffe Instagram

After thanking her fans for selling out her book signing dates for next month, Sophie then went on to address the swirling pregnancy rumours with her 4.6M Instagram followers.

“I’ve seen a lot of comments even articles that I am pregnant. I can confirm I am not. Maybe in a few years,” she penned, not ruling out another child in the future.

Ultimately, Sophie admits that her current life is too hectic to add another baby into the mix. “But for now I have two toddlers and a full time job that keeps me busier than I can even manage with now,” she wrote.

Credit: Sophie Hinchliffe Instagram

“So maybe I just had too much chocolate over Christmas who knows,” she teased, before adding, “However my weight is no longer my biggest priority which at one point in my life sadly it really was.”

Continuing her discussion, Sophie decided to go into detail about her relationship with her body and how it has changed since giving birth. “When I fell pregnant with Ron (my first book signing back in 2019) I was a size 6/8, my body since then has changed not only in size but shape… EVERYTHING!”, she exclaimed.

Credit: Sophie Hinchliffe Instagram

“It’s something I am still trying to adapt to, I feel unrecognisable to myself if I’m honest,” Sophie wrote frankly.

In the end, despite her ongoing battles with body image, the cleaning influencer noted that she will always feel proud of her body for giving birth to her two sons, three-year-old Ronnie and one-year-old Lennie. “I have been blessed to grow two healthy babies and that they changed my life for the better,” Sophie gushed.