Maya Jama shares her real thoughts about Love Island cast members

Maya Jama has shared her honest thoughts about her Love Island role.

The TV presenter has been the host of Love Island since 2023, when she took over from Laura Whitmore.

Now, as the latest series of the hit ITV reality show continues, Maya has been opening up about her real thoughts regarding the gig.

Speaking on The Chunkz Show, the 30-year-old described her role on Love Island as “a very lovely job”.

“In January everyone's miserable in England so it's lovely just to get away and be in South Africa,” she teased, referring to the All Stars seasons.

Maya then went on to explain the reason why she asks producers not to tell her in advance which Islanders are being dumped from the show.

“I don't let them tell me who is going until I'm literally stood in front of them in my ear, because I don't want to stare at them or give it away. Literally as I say it I find out, one second before everybody else basically,” she detailed.

“I've never said the wrong name or something, but there are cameras constantly around and then they like the dramatic pauses,” she continued.

“It's always funny with the new Islanders when they're not used to me saying something and pausing for ages, so they're all looking around like, ‘Is she like frozen? Why is it so silent?’ And I feel so awkward for them!” Maya exclaimed.

The TV star then went on to admit how she really feels about each new cast of Islanders.

“I have such a soft spot for them because obviously watching the show on the outside is one thing, but being there and being around them. Your emotions in there, you've got people you like and then there's someone coming in to take them, you've got to lay your heart on the line, there's millions of people watching,” she described.

“It's only on Aftersun that I can actually chat to them properly, but in between takes and stuff when I'm in there I will try and be like, ‘Are you okay?’ or check in, but you won't see those bits,” Maya added.