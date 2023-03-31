Maya Jama gets emotional as she announces her new ‘dream’ job

Maya Jama has just achieved her lifelong dream!

The Love Island presenter has announced that she is now the global brand ambassador for makeup brand Rimmel.

Taking to her Instagram account last night, the 28-year-old decided to share the exciting news with her 2.7M followers.

“SCREAMING! So excited to announce that I am the new global brand ambassador for @rimmellondonuki,” Maya gushed at the beginning of her caption.

“I grew up with this brand and have dreamed about saying the iconic ‘london look’ line on tv one day and now it’s happening I don’t even have the words,” she continued. “Following in the footsteps of Kate Moss, Adwoa and more doesn’t even make sense in my mind but I am honoured.”

Maya then went on to emotionally reflect on her upbringing and what this means to her. “16 year old me who moved to london from Bristol with a bag of dreams would not have believed you if you said 12 years later I would be a part of such a legendary London staple,” she gushed.

Credit: Maya Jama Instagram

“London is my homeee and and now you can catch me living the London Look,” Maya concluded.

Since revealing her exciting new gig, Maya has received an influx of warm well-wishes from many famous faces.

“Congrats beauty,” commented Little Mix singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock.

“Proud of you!!”, replied Love Island 2022 finalist Indiyah Polak.

“Let’s go,” added TV presenter and The Saturdays star Rochelle Humes.

Maya’s announcement comes just a few weeks after she wrapped up her very first season as the new Love Island host. She was chosen to step into the role following the departure of Laura Whitmore at the end of last summer’s series.

Last week, Maya treated her Instagram followers to some unseen behind-the-scenes photos from her time on Love Island.

“Pics from the last seasons looks n stuff that didn’t get posted,” she wrote in her caption. “Best time ever can’t wait to do it all over in the summer,” she added.

We can’t wait to see Maya on our screens again soon!