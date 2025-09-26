Maya Jama breaks silence on rumours she is leaving Love Island

Maya Jama has finally addressed her Love Island future!

In recent weeks, there has been speculation that the Love Island presenter would be stepping away from the franchise, following her decision not to return to host the international Love Island Games series.

Maya has been the host of the UK version of Love Island and Love Island: All Stars since January 2023, taking over from Laura Whitmore.

Now, one month on from this summer's Love Island final, Maya has broken her silence on the matter.

Earlier today, the 31-year-old took to her Instagram stories and shared a video message to address the rumours.

“Hello darlings, this is for Love Island fans and Love Island fans only. So, despite the multiple fake news stories that are flying out left right and centre, ‘Maya’s not hosting’, ‘So and so says Maya’s quitting’, which they do every year, by the way with no sources or proof,” Maya argued.

“I’m a bit bored of them using my name for clickbait, but I did tell you that if you were going to hear any news about it, it would come from me directly, and me only,” she continued, before confirming she will be returning.

“So yes, I will be hosting next year. I’m going to be back for All Stars in January, and then summer series June and July. We go again, mother lovers!” Maya exclaimed.

Referring to her sleek bob haircut, the TV star continued: “Not sure if I’ll still have this little trim, but for now I’m getting used to my short locks.”

Maya then went on to reveal the reason why she chose not to return for the second season of Love Island Games.

“I’m obviously not hosting Love Island Games this year. As much as I love the show, I physically could not do three Love Islands a year. I’ve just got other bits on and work, but Ariana [Madix] is doing an amazing job, so I hope you’re all watching that, too,” she praised.

Maya signed off her video update by adding: “Yeah, so I’ll see you in January!”

The cast list and start date for January’s Love Island: All Stars is set to be unveiled in the coming months.