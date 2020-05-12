Book of the Month: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes

The Hunger Games completely took over my world when the first book was released in 2008. Yes, it has been over twelve years since we first met Katniss Everdeen, do you feel as old as I do?

The books helped me rekindle my love affair with reading. I remember being on holidays in Wales when Catching Fire was released and I completely devoured it in a few hours. I became so invested in the story, in Panem and naturally fell in love with Finnick Odair.

The books will forever have a special place in my book-lovin' heart so it is safe to say I am beyond excited for the release of The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, Suzanne Collins’ prequel to The Hunger Games.

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is our May book of the month and I hope my fellow Hunger Games fans enjoy it as much as I will.

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes takes place during the 10th annual Hunger Games. In the Capitol, 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow is preparing for his one shot at glory as a mentor in the Games. The once-mighty house of Snow has fallen on hard times, its fate hanging on the slender chance that Coriolanus will be able to out charm, outwit, and outmanoeuvre his fellow students to mentor the winning tribute.

The odds are against him. He's been given the humiliating assignment of mentoring the female tribute from District 12, the lowest of the low. Their fates are now completely intertwined – every choice Coriolanus makes could lead to favour or failure, triumph or ruin. Inside the arena, it will be a fight to the death. Outside the arena, Coriolanus starts to feel for his doomed tribute… and must weigh his need to follow the rules against his desire to survive no matter what it takes.

You can pre-order your copy here.