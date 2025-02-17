Max George reveals insight into surgery after suffering health setback

Max George has revealed that he has needed surgery for the second time in two months, following new health complications.

In December, The Wanted hitmaker announced that he had been admitted to hospital after doctors discovered problems with his heart. Days later, Max underwent surgery to have a pacemaker fitted.

Now, two months on, Max has shared that he has had to have a second operation, due to complications that arose from his pacemaker fitting.

Earlier today, the 36-year-old took to Instagram to post a candid snap of himself in surgery with headphones on, and another photo showcasing his scar.

“A few weeks ago I had to go back into hospital after having some physical symptoms in my chest. It turned out that one of the leads was placed too far into my heart,” Max explained.

“The second surgery took about 2 hours. Luckily, it was a success and they kindly let me listen to Oasis the whole time! It’s been a setback, but it’s just one of those things,” he continued.

“I’ve had a few complications the last couple of months but I’m having loads of tests to make sure everything is all good. It can take a few weeks / months for the inflammation of my heart to subside (myocarditis) but I’m sure I’ll be back on top form in no time!” the All Time Low hitmaker penned.

Max – who is currently dating former EastEnders actress Maisie Smith – concluded his update by writing: “Thanks everyone for all your lovely messages and support through what’s been a pretty rough time. Means a lot.”

Many of Max’s fans have since been replying with their well-wishes, as one commented: “Sending loads of love and hugs your way.”

“Stay strong Max, we are all with you, you've got this,” another responded.

On December 21, Max confirmed that his pacemaker had been fitted, stating at the time: “Say hello to my little friend! Given the last 10 days, this is the best Christmas present I could have ever wished for."