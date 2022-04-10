Max Benjamin pops-up at Kildare Village with exclusive collections & offers.

Max Benjamin, Ireland’s leading purveyors of luxury scents, has launched its first ever full pop-up store at Ireland’s premier shopping destination, Kildare Village. Open from April 7th to the end of May, the pop-up will showcase some of your favourite Max Benjamin products at reduced prices with opportunities to bundle items to make big savings. There will also be a Kildare Village Curated Collection, allowing shoppers to pick up Max Benjamin must haves, new to market products and gifts with an additional discount.

The pop-up is located centrally in Kildare Village. Guests can not only expect discount bundles but also an immersive Max Benjamin experience, with the staff at the pop-up being experts on the power of scent and wellness. Discounts at the pop-up include:

Kildare Village Edit Bundles – By buying two or more of the edit range on offer, which includes classic and limited-edition scented candles and diffusers, the savings to be made are phenomenal. Customers can receive up to 40% discount when bundling products together. Scents include French Linen Water, Pink Pepper, Lemongrass & Ginger, Dodici, White Pomegranate and many more.

Kildare Village Curated Collection – Including the Max Benjamin Happy Pod with two essential oils priced at just €90 down from €124. The Bath Experience Set and Signature Mini Classics Gift Set are both just €45, a reduction of 10%. Other items include scented card packs, ideal for adding scent to any space, from wardrobes to suitcases, also with a 10% discount.

As well as the above savings, there are more to be had at the Max Benjamin pop-up across a range of products, such as car scent sets, essential oils, sustainable candle and diffuser refills and more. A scented shoppers paradise awaits at the Max Benjamin Kildare Village pop-up.

On the pop-up launch, David Van den Bergh, Managing Director of Max Benjamin said: “We’re thrilled to be bringing our brand to Kildare Village. We have long had a dedicated customer in the area, so to be able to bring the first ever full Max Benjamin pop-up boutique to them is something we’re all very proud of. The boutique will be focused on not only allowing visitors to make great savings but also to immerse themselves in the brand and experience the power of scent. Our scent experts will be on hand to answer any and all questions to help customers get the best scent for them. Popping up at Kildare Village is part of our longer-term plans for brand growth, we have experienced exceptional growth in the past two years and that comes down to the loyalty of our customers, so we want to give back to them with the amazing savings to be had at the pop-up.”

For more information visit www.maxbenjamin.com.