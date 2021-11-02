Luxe brand Max Benjamin launches stunning Christmas gift collection

Max Benjamin, Ireland’s leading purveyors of luxury scents, is launching its range of Christmas gifts for 2021. After two years of product innovation the Irish family business has showcased its ability to meet customer needs by branching into the wellness and beauty space. With Christmas this year promising to bring back a sense of normality, Max Benjamin is offering customers the opportunity to buy Irish gifts with sentiment and quality in mind.

The product range is vast, with something to suit everyone. From electronic diffusers to essential oils, bath & body products to classic candles and diffusers. The gift range, which is made in Ireland, is available at luxury Irish retailers and online at www.maxbenjamin.com as well as at an exclusive pop-up in Dundrum Town Centre, opening on November 18th. The range includes:

Clove & Cinnamon:

This scent is the epitome of festive nostalgia; blended oils of clove & cinnamon spice create a warm aroma that conjures up visons of Christmas day and cosy evenings by the fire. The product range comes in classic white vessels and deep red packaging, making for the perfect classic Christmas gift. Available in classic candle at €25, candle refill at €17, diffuser at €33 and diffuser refill at €20 (RRP).

The Home Edit (Clove & Cinnamon):

This beautiful ‘Home Edit’ box contains gift sized Clove & Cinnamon candle and diffuser and a box of sleek Max Benjamin candles with grey tips. This is the perfect starter pack for a Max Benjamin neophyte to offer them a touch of luxury this festive season. Presented in a beautifully crafted, recyclable gift box. Priced at just €30 (RRP).

White Christmas:

The exclusive Max Benjamin Christmas scent features spicy top notes of incense, orange and bergamot. This stunning winter fragrance brings warmth to any home, with its welcoming aroma carrying notes of cinnamon, clove and patchouli on a base of amber, vanilla and sandalwood. Coming presented in crisp white packaging, this sleek gift speaks for itself. Available in classic candle at €25, room mist at €25 and diffuser at €33 (RRP).

Bath Experience Gift Set:

Give the gift of self-care this Christmas with the Max Benjamin Bath Experience Gift Set. The recently launched Bath & Body range is focused on wellness, sleep and luxurious textures. This gift set contains a 50ml glass jar of lavender, chamomile and magnesium sumptuous body cream, a 50ml glass jar of lavender, chamomile and magnesium body scrub and an 80g lavender and chamomile candle. Presented in a beautifully crafted, recyclable gift box. Priced at just €50 (RRP).

The Happy Pod Starter Kit:

Launched this year, The Happy Pod is a deluxe porcelain electronic diffuser which can create beautiful fragrance in any space. When paired with natural essential oils this item boasts the benefits of aromatherapy. The starter kit comes with two essential oils, options include lavender & chamomile for calming, bergamot & lime for energy and ylang ylang & patchouli for balance. Presented in a beautifully crafted, recyclable gift box. Priced at €124 (RRP).

The Sleep Tight Gift:

Give the gift of sleep to a loved one this Christmas. In collaboration with another beautiful Irish family brand, White & Green, Max Benjamin presents The Sleep Tight Gift. Presented in a beautifully crafted, recyclable gift box, The Sleep Tight Gift includes a silk eye mask and pouch, made with the highest quality charmeuse silk. Also included is the Max Benjamin Sleep Tight Pillow Mist and shea butter hand-cream of choice with options such as White Pomegranate, French Linen Water and more. Priced at €70 (RRP).

The Max Benjamin festive collection allows shoppers this Christmas to buy products made in Ireland by an Irish family business, which prioritises scent, quality and wellness. The products are available to purchase online at www.maxbenjamin.com and with select luxury retailers nationwide.

On the launch of the festive collection, Mark Van den Bergh, Brand & Creative Director of Max Benjamin said: “This Christmas we want our customers to feel that there is more to gift giving than simply the custom, that the item should also bring some balance and joy to the recipients life. Our product range has rapidly developed over the past two years from our humble beginnings as candlemakers in the hills of Enniskerry. We retain the values of family and quality of offering to this day, but now we offer so much more to customers in way of wellness focused products that can benefit sleep, mood, wellbeing and much more. This Christmas we want to give our customers the gift of scent, whether it be with a traditional candle and diffuser or with one of our newer products such as the Bath & Body collection or Happy Pod.”

For more information visit www.maxbenjamin.com.