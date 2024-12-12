Maura Higgins pens sweet tribute to I’m A Celeb amid Pete Wicks reunion

Maura Higgins has been reflecting on her time on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

The former Love Island finalist was the sixth celebrity to be eliminated from this year’s series, alongside retired boxer Barry McGuigan. The series was later won by McFly singer Danny Jones.

Now, following her return home from the Australian jungle, Maura has chosen to look back on her I’m A Celebrity experience.

Earlier today, the 34-year-old took to Instagram to post several photos from throughout her time in Australia, including some behind-the-scenes snaps with her fellow campmates.

“If you ask me about my time in the jungle i’ll say it was so much fun, but if you ask me on a deeper level I’ll say it was the best 3 weeks of my life, physically, mentally, emotionally and spiritually,” the reality star gushed at the beginning of her caption.

“I was so lucky to have met my incredible campmates who are all now my friends for life, and I couldn’t have done it without each and every one of them,” she continued.

“I’ve learnt that I’m a lot tougher than I think (although spiders still terrify me!) and I am so grateful for each and every person (all 750 of them!) that worked on this incredible show. Thank you from the bottom of my heart and to ITV for an experience of a lifetime. I love you all!” she penned.

Maura’s tribute comes as she recently reunited with her ongoing love interest, Strictly star Pete Wicks. In a post re-shared to Maura's Instagram stories, the pair – who have been facing dating rumours since August – could be seen hanging out with other friends to celebrate Maura’s return.

Credit: Maura Higgins / Instagram

During her I’m A Celeb experience, Maura chose to open up about Pete publicly for the first time and admitted she was “missing” him.

Speaking to co-star Oti Mabuse, she explained: “We have a lot of fun. We just die laughing 24/7 with each other. We’ve got the very same humour.”