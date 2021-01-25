Maura Higgins launches fabulous new collab with Bellamianta

Ireland’s favourite faux glow Bellamianta Luxury Tanning have joined forces with long time collaborator and original Bella Babe – Maura Higgins – to launch an array of scintillating tanning products.

The unofficial Queen of Ireland and TV Sensation Maura Higgins sizzles in an array of Rose Gold themed images to celebrate her hotly anticipated collection with Bellamianta Luxury Tanning.

From a seductive scene in shimmering waters to showcasing her luscious limbs tanned to perfection, Maura Higgins was the epitome of a Brunette Bronzed Bombshell on set of the steaming shoot.

A long-time collaborator of Bellamianta Luxury Tanning, and their original Brand Ambassador long before gracing our screens on Love Island, Maura Higgins has created a bevy of tanning products sure to give you a glow to rival any other.

The collection of 7 tanning necessities are both Vegan and Cruelty Free and infused with skin loving ingredients, and packed with Hyaluronic Acid, true to the Bellamianta Luxury Tanning brand. The tanning formulas are blended with a cocktail of Superfruits and Tropical Coconut Fragrance, making them the ultimate tanning and skincare infusion, just in time to bronze up for the warmer seasons ahead.

The New Bellamianta Luxury Tanning By Maura Higgins 7 Piece Collection includes:

Summer Infused Tanning Mousse, in Medium and Dark, RRP €26.99 / £22.99

Best described as Summer In A Bottle, the new By Maura Higgins Summer Infused Tanning Mousse is available in both Medium and Dark hue. Combining the award winning Bellamianta Luxury Tanning Mousse formula with a sizzling array of skin loving ingredients, including Hyaluronic Acid and a cocktail of Superfruits, this coconut scented must-have will create a deep, rich finish while nourishing the skin, ensuring a healthy, hydrated glow with a natural wear off.

Glow Mist, Available in Champagne and Bronze, RRP €23.99 / £19.99

A new product for the Bellamianta Luxury Tanning range, the By Maura Higgins Glow Mist is a luxurious Shimmering Mist that will create the ultimate sunkissed finish, on both clean skin or over makeup. Enriched with Hyaluronic Acid and bursting with an array of Superfruits and Vitamins, including B, C and E, this coconut scented, ultrafine shimmering spray will illuminate the skin with a diffused dewy glow while helping to hydrate, plump, set and refresh the skin.

Tanning Water, Available in Medium and Dark, RRP €23.99 / £19.99

Another new product for Bellamianta Luxury Tanning, the new By Maura Higgins Tanning Water is a game-changer for your faux glow routine. Available in Medium and Dark hues, achieve a beautiful, natural, sunkissed glow in 2-4 hours with this light bronzing mist. Enriched with Hyaluronic Acid, Peptides, Coconut Infused Fragrance, Vitamins B, C & E and bursting with an array of Superfruits, this superfine mist will hydrate, plump and refresh the skin in an instant.

Summer Glow Bronzer, RRP €29.99 / £24.99

The new By Maura Higgins Summer Glow Bronzer is the ultimate finishing product for your tanning routine. Be it on newly bronzed glow limbs, or to enhance your natural skin tone, the new Summer Glow bronzer will swiftly add depth and dimension to both the face and body. The buttery and blendable Rose Gold formula applies with the sweep of a brush, imparting a diffused radiance onto the skin, perfect for every occasion.

Speaking about the Bellamianta Luxury Tannings By Maura Higgins collaboration, Maura said “Working with Bellamianta is a dream come true. I’ve worn their tan for years and it’s a staple in my beauty regime, so to have my own luxury 7 piece collection with them is unbelievable. During my time on Love Island I couldn’t wear tan on my face as it blocked up my pores – I looked so pale! I wanted to create a range of tanning products for the face and body that don’t cause skin breakouts, so I’m super proud of this collection. These products are essentially summer in a bottle and I’m so excited for everyone to have gorgeous sun-kissed glows!”

The New Bellamianta Luxury Tanning By Maura Higgins 7 Piece Collection is available exclusively in Boots stores across Ireland and the UK for a limited time only, and on www.bellamianta.com and stockists nationwide thereafter.

When you cross beauty with skin-based nutrition, you arrive at Bellamianta Luxury Tanning. Healthy, clean formulas that don’t compromise on performance.

To pick up the new collection visit Bellamianta here.