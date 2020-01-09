Maura Higgins opens up about her relationship with Curtis Pritchard

Maura Higgins has opened up about her relationship with fellow Love Island contestant Curtis Pritchard.

The pair have been plagued with break-up rumours and never-ending speculation about their relationship since they appeared on the reality show last summer, but Maura says she is content in her relationship.

As one of the only Love Island 2019 couples still standing, Maura and Curtis have surprised many people with their strong bond.

The model told Loose Women that she is not worried about her stint on Dancing On Ice affecting her relationship with her beau.

She explained how “lucky” she was to the panellists, “I don't think [Curtis] is worried. I'm very lucky because Curtis is obviously used to the whole dancing world, he knows that you have to have a connection to your partner."

Maura and Curtis certainly trust one another but the 29-year-old said their relationship can be difficult at times.

She explained that their hectic schedules and constant travelling can get in the way of quality time.

Maura revealed, “We don't see each other as much as we'd hoped, but we're busy and because we're in the same line of work now we understand that and when we see each other it's amazing."

At least both of the Love Island stars are on the same page when it comes to their relationship.

You can catch Maura on Dancing On Ice this Sunday, January 12.