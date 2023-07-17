Maura Higgins finally addresses if she would return to Love Island

Maura Higgins has finally answered the question that every Love Island fan has been asking!

In recent years, the hit ITV show has created a trend of re-recruiting contestants from previous seasons.

During last year’s summer series, 2018 star Adam Collard made a shock return to the show, and coupled up with Welsh paramedic Paige Thorne. Meanwhile, series two star Kady McDermott re-entered the villa this summer and is currently in a couple with Ouzy See.

Credit: ITV

Ever since Love Island started bringing back old Islanders last year, many fans have expressed their wish for one particular former star to make her mark once again – Maura Higgins!

The Irish bombshell was a firm favourite during the summer series of 2019, and even went on to finish the season in fourth place alongside dancer Curtis Pritchard.

Now, after months of endless speculation about a potential return for Maura, the 32-year-old has finally broken her silence on the matter.

Credit: ITV

In an interview with Goss.ie, the reality star was asked if she would ever go back into the Mallorcan villa.

“I can't see myself ever doing that again, no. I've been asked, but I've said no,” she confessed.

“I just think, I've done it once, I've had my time on Love Island. I don't really want to go back in time, I want to look to the future,” Maura added.

The confirmation comes just a few days after fans were sent into a frenzied speculation that Maura could be returning to Love Island.

Credit: Maura Higgins Instagram

Finally, after a teasing snapshot on her social media of two crew members holding up Love Island signs to greet her, it was announced that Maura has become a social ambassador for the upcoming season of Love Island USA.

“I’M BACK!!!!!!!!! Bringing you all the behind the scenes gossip live from Fiji for @loveislandusa,” Maura penned on Instagram at the time

The brand-new fifth season of Love Island USA is set to launch in the United States tomorrow, July 18.