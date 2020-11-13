Matthew Perry confirms ‘Friends’ reunion is set to film early 2021

Matthew Perry, who played the lovable and sarcastic Chandler Bing for 10 glorious seasons of the iconic sitcom, Friends, has confirmed that the long-awaited reunion special is due to be filmed in March 2021.

“Friends reunion being rescheduled for the beginning of March. Looks like we have a busy year coming up. And that's the way I like it!” the actor wrote on Twitter.

That means that the reunion could be hitting our screens as early as late spring. Could we BE any more excited?

The Friends reunion special was due be filmed last March and was going to premiere this past May, as a part of the HBO MAX launch, resulting in our beloved 90’s/early 2000’s show moving from Netflix to this new streaming service.

However, like many other productions, filming had to be put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. The cast are determined to film this reunion special in person though, ruling out the idea of making it a virtual reunion, with the dream of filming it on the show’s former stage, Stage 24 on the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank.

Lisa Kudrow, who played Phoebe Buffay, said, “We haven't all been in the same room in front of people — I mean, we have privately once many years ago but that's it. The whole point of this is to be in the same room. That hasn't changed. And HBO Max is being phenomenally patient and understanding.”

With many other television shows back up and running, this new filming date for next March seems quite promising.