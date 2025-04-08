Matt Willis opens up about couple’s therapy with wife Emma Willis

Matt Willis has shared an insight into his experience with couple’s therapy with his wife, Emma Willis.

The Love Is Blind: UK hosts have been married for over a decade, and also share three children together – Isabelle (15), Ace (13) and Trixie (8).

Now, 17 years into their marriage, Matt has been opening up about how couple’s therapy has strengthened their relationship.

Speaking to MailOnline, the 41-year-old explained that he started attending therapy with former Big Brother presenter Emma in 2020.

“I don't think [therapy] is for everyone but I think you'd be surprised with how much you can benefit from it. Emma was definitely not up for it when I mentioned it, but she's really pleased we did. It's been transformative,” Matt praised.

“I think people instantly jump to the fact that you need therapy because you're in trouble, that's the pre-conceived notion. But we weren't in trouble, we just had certain things that we couldn't get past,” he detailed.

“We fully understand each other, that happened years ago, but honestly I think couple's therapy helped with that, it really did. We really got to learn how to understand each other. At the end of the day, we want the best from each other,” the Busted star continued.

“That's been the real turning point, actually going, ‘I want to really understand what you want and how to give that to you and what you want from me, and how I can do that.’ But also staying true to ourselves,” he added.

Matt then went on to recall one piece of advice that he received from a therapist years ago.

“He went, ‘Matt, can I give you some advice?’ and I said, ‘Yeah’, and he said, ‘Never go inside your own head without an adult present.’ That's a good piece of advice for me!” he teased.

“There's something about it, having someone else being able to see what you're both trying to communicate and helping you communicate to each other is really important,” Matt concluded.