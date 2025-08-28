Matt Willis marks eight years of being sober with honest reflection

Matt Willis has posted a heartfelt reflection on his experience with sobriety.

The Busted hitmaker initially went sober from drugs and alcohol in 2008. After struggling with a relapse several years ago, Matt has now been sober since 2017.

In honour of his eight years of sobriety, the music star has now taken to social media to express his thoughts on the matter.

Earlier today, the 42-year-old chose to share a reflection on Instagram, which included several photos with his wife, TV presenter Emma Willis.

“8 years clean and sober. This week I celebrated 8 years of sobriety. This one feels different. It marks the same length of time I had before my last relapse… and this time I know I’m in a completely different place,” Matt began in his caption.

“I try not to think too far ahead in life, but this milestone was one I wanted to reach. Recovery has to stay front and centre. It might seem selfish when I have a wife and three children, but without sobriety I lose all of that,” the Love Is Blind: UK host continued.

“I wouldn’t be here without some incredible people in my life. My wife, my partner in everything, the good and the bad. A good man who knows his coffee. A good man who loves sobriety (and golf). And all of you who listen to On The Mend and reach out to me here,” he penned, referring to his mental health podcast.

“People sometimes ask if being so open about recovery affects me negatively. Honestly, it’s the opposite. In recovery we pass the message to those still struggling and in doing that, we remind ourselves how far we’ve come… and how close we are to going back if we forget,” Matt explained.

“I don’t often say this, but today I’m really proud of who I am, and who I’m becoming. Thank you to everyone who has supported me on this journey so far. I’ve got some big plans for the next couple of years… let’s see how far we can go,” he concluded.

Many of Matt’s fans have since been commenting their support, with one replying: “I’m so so proud of you always, keep being the massive inspiration you are.”

“I love this post, you should be proud of you,” another added.