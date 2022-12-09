Matt Hancock reunites with surprising I’m A Celeb campmate

It appears as though Matt Hancock made a few friends during his time in the jungle!

The Conservative politician notably had a difficult time during his stint on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! as both the general public and his fellow campmates came to terms with his presence on the ITV reality show.

In particular, singer Boy George took a particular dislike to the 44-year-old MP. The Karma Chameleon star spoke many times about how he was struggling with Matt’s appearance in the jungle.

At one point, Boy George confronted Matt directly and told him that the two of them would never get on. “I have been hating on you, I have to be honest,” the 61-year-old performer admitted to Matt. “I have been really hating on you because sometimes I feel like you don't say what you mean and you're not particularly direct."

Since the celebrities exited the jungle a few weeks ago, it has been expected by fans that Boy George and Matt Hancock would never reunite again. However, they have been proven wrong!

Last night, comedian Seann Walsh – who entered the camp as a duo with Matt and became friendly with the politician – took to Instagram to share that Matt and Boy George had come together to attend his latest stand-up show.

The image Seann shared showcased himself having a few drinks after the show with Boy George, Matt, and Matt’s girlfriend Gina Coladangelo.

“Campmates reunited,” Seann wrote in his caption. “This will never be normal!!! Thanks to all that came to the show tonight”.

“The comedy was just endless and Sean Walsh has a proper job that he is f***ing amazing at!”, Boy George commented underneath the post.

A few of Seann’s followers also took to his comments section to express their own surprise at the mini I’m A Celeb reunion.

“Boy george having a pint with matt hancock?”, one fan questioned.

“Well this is a trio I did not expect to meet on the outside”, another wrote.

We’ll have to wait and see whether or not this surprising trio will have more reunions in the future!