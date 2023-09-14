Matt Hancock among stars to join line-up for Celebrity SAS

Celebrity SAS will soon be back on our screens and Channel 4 has finally announced the stars that will be appearing in this year's show.

From politicians to Love Island stars, the upcoming fifth season of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins promises to be jam-packed with drama.

There will be 16 celebrities put through their paces as they face one of the toughest challenges of their lives in Thung Ui, North Vietnam.

The SAS course will be run by the elite team of ex-Special Forces operators- Chief Instructor Billy Billingham MBE and his team of Directing Staff, Jason Fox aka Foxy, Rudy Reyes and Chris Oliver.

The celebs that will be swapping their glamorous lifestyles to attempt to survive in the jungle are politician Matt Hancock, singers Gareth Gates, Michelle Heaton, and Siva Kaneswaran, TV personality Danielle Lloyd, TV Presenter Melinda Messenger, Comedian Zoe Lyons, and Actor Kirsty-Leigh Porter.

There are also a number of reality TV stars including TOWIE's James “Arg” Argent and Amber Turner, and Love Islanders Montana Brown and Teddy Soares.

The sports stars joining the line-up are ex-Premier League Footballer, Jermaine Pennant, ex-Welsh Rugby International Gareth Thomas, Great British Olympian, Perri Shakes-Drayton and Paralympic Gold Medalist Jon-Allan Butterworth MBE.

Speaking about his time on the show Matt Hancock revealed “Being on SAS was like nothing else I’ve ever experienced. It's one of the toughest physical and mental things I've ever done. It really opens your eyes and makes you look into yourself”.

“After coming through the most challenging period as Health Secretary during the pandemic, I wanted to push my limits. It’s safe to say the course tested my resilience!”.

Montana Brown spoke about her experience, saying, “You don’t get the opportunity to do something this hard in life so I couldn’t say no. This was the hardest challenge I’ve ever experienced but I proved to myself that I’m actually quite tough and I can do anything I put my mind to”.

The Wanted’s Siva Kaneswaran also stated, “If you dig being tortured for a few days and being dragged out your comfort zone, then this is the show for you! In a weird way, it was very fulfilling in the sense that you face your fears and you come out of it a new person, a new improved person”.

There will be seven one-hour long episodes to tune in to once it’s back on Channel 4 on Tuesday September 26 at 9.30pm. The series will continue every Sunday at 9pm from October 1.