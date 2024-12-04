MasterChef’s John Torode breaks silence on Gregg Wallace allegations

John Torode has spoken out for the first time about the ongoing allegations surrounding his MasterChef co-star, Gregg Wallace.

On Friday (November 29), the BBC announced that TV host Gregg Wallace would be stepping away from presenting duties, as he is now the subject of an investigation into misconduct allegations.

A BBC News investigation has heard from 13 people spanning a range of ages, who have worked on five different programmes with Wallace. Each person has accused the 60-year-old of saying inappropriate remarks on set, including telling stories and jokes of a "sexualised nature".

Yesterday, the BBC also confirmed that they will no longer be airing two pre-recorded Celebrity MasterChef specials. Both episodes – one of which featured Strictly Come Dancing professionals – were due to be broadcast over the Christmas period.

After the public was first made aware of the allegations last week, Gregg’s MasterChef co-presenter, John Torode, has remained silent on the matter.

Now, the Australian chef has chosen to speak out for the first time and has given an update on his future with the BBC show.

Earlier today, John took to Instagram to share a statement on the allegations, but he refrained from mentioning his co-star by name.

“Since last Friday I have been away filming MasterChef overseas. I love my job, and I love MasterChef. I love being part of it and will continue to be part of it,” he began.

“During the last few days, l've been trying to make the best cookery programme, so being busy making the show and caring for our contestants has allowed me little time to think about anything else, but that has been hard,” John continued.

“The thought of anyone who has appeared on our show not having a brilliant experience is awful to hear, and I have found the recent press reports truly upsetting. But as I hope everyone appreciates there is an investigation underway, which I fully support, so I cannot make any further comment at this stage,” the 59-year-old penned.

“I hope that you all understand and respect my silence on the matter moving forward,” he concluded.