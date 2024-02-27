Master the art of beautiful defined curls with Curlyco

If you have curly hair, you know that it requires a unique approach to achieve those envy-inducing, bouncy curls. The secret lies in proper care and styling techniques that can truly transform your hair game. So say goodbye to frizz and hello to fabulous curls thanks to CurlyCo.

CurlyCo contains a range of products to suit all curlys! From loose to tight to coily curlys and everything in between. believe every curl is beautiful and deserves care and nourishment, giving you the tools and tips to unleash your best curls at home. The products are infused with sumptuous essential oils to energise and refresh both you and your curls.

CurlyCo’s range of innovative products, each formulated with premium ingredients to address common concerns related to curly hair, such as frizz, dryness, and tangles. Products include a nourishing shampoo, a hydrating conditioner, a leave-in conditioning mask, a defining cream and mousse and a holding gel – something for every curl!

Curly Defining Cream €24.99 / £25.99

CurlyCo Defining Cream is perfect for medium to thick curlys and will help enhance the unique shape of your curls! When your curlys look this defined, frizz-free & full of life, nothing’s going to bring you down. A rich but exceptionally light texture Curly Co Defining Cream gives the nourishment curlys need.

Curly Hold Gel €24.99 / £25.99

Curly Hold Gel is a must-have product for all curlys to help define each unique curl! Applying a generous amount of gel to your damp curls will add flawless hold and definition that hugs each lock evenly without weighing those waves or curlys down. Infused with moisture to boost volume & strengthen curls reducing your breakages, it’s as easy as scrunch, set, shine!

Curly Defining Mousse €22.99 / £23.99

Ideal for medium to thick curlys, CurlyCo’s Curly Defining Mousse will help style and protect your hair. This mousse locks in moisture giving you more bounce, strength & thickness, while most importantly protecting your luscious locks from heat and repairing their damaged fibres.

The full CurlyCo collection includes:

Curly Defining Mousse €22.99 / £23.99

Curly Defining Shampoo €18.99 / £19.99

Curly Defining Conditioner €18.99 / £19.99

Curly Defining Cream €24.99 / £25.99

Curly Hold Gel €24.99 / £25.99

Curly Conditioning Mask €22.99 / £23.99

CurlyCo range is available to purchase online at www.thecurlyco.ie.