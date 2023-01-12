Mass being held to mark one year on from Ashling Murphy’s passing

Today, January 12, marks one year since the tragic death of primary school teacher Ashling Murphy.

The 23-year-old was going for a run in Tullamore, Co.Offaly when she was murdered in broad daylight.

A memorial mass for Ashling, who touched the hearts of many people with her love of music, education and sport, will be held today at 7pm in St. Bridget’s Church, Mountbolus in Co.Offaly.

Last night, on the eve of the one year anniversary of her death, Ashling’s boyfriend, Ryan, shared a moving statement for the young woman he described as his “soulmate”.

Alongside a photo of the couple on Ashling's graduation day, Ryan posted the emotional message on the Ashling Murphy Memorial Fund page.

He wrote, “Time can move at a pace which can be impossible to comprehend but one thing for sure is no matter how fast time may pass, there isn’t a single second that goes by where my heart doesn’t ache for you”.

“There’s a saying that goes…“You don’t know what you have until you lose it”…but the reality is, we both knew exactly what we had, exactly what we wanted, it’s just we never thought we’d lose it”.

He continued, “You are the one who has made me the person I am today, the only reason I get out of bed every morning, the only reason I got through graduation, the only reason I’ve continued on and started my working career”.

“Everything I have done and everything that I do is completely for you. I Love and miss you so much Ash. Forever my soulmate”.

Ashling’s family have asked for privacy, and for privacy to be extended to her friends and loved ones as they remember Ashling.