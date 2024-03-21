Marvin Humes pens heartfelt birthday tribute to wife Rochelle

Marvin Humes is celebrating his wife Rochelle!

Today is a very special day for Rochelle and to mark the occasion, Marvin decided to treat her to a heartfelt tribute, which he shared online.

As the former member of The Saturdays turns 35 years old, her hubby proclaimed his love for her in the very moving message and flooded her with compliments.

Taking to social media, the JLS band member penned the touching note for his other half, describing her as ‘flawless inside and out’.

Humes unveiled a collection of gorgeous photos of him and Rochelle over the years to his 949K Instagram followers.

In the caption of the post, he said, “Today we celebrate you my love. You simply astound me everyday with how amazing you are and you truly take my breath away with your flawless beauty inside and out”.

“You deserve the very best because you give the very best to everyone you love”.

Marvin closed off the sweet tribute by adding, “Let’s celebrate another incredible year. I love you, Happy Birthday Rochy”.

Many fans, loved ones and famous faces filled the comments with birthday wishes for Rochelle.

DJ Colin Francis wrote, “Happy Birthday @rochellehumes and have an Amazing Day”, while radio and TV presenter Melvin Doom said, “Happy Birthday Roch”.

Earlier this week, Marvin celebrated his own birthday with his loved ones when he turned 39 years old.

In a birthday tribute for her husband, Rochelle revealed he was ‘her everything’ and admitted she was, “Sticking like glue baby”, after showcasing an emotional video of special moments between the pair throughout their relationship.

Marvin and Rochelle tied the knot in 2012 and went on to welcome three children into the world together- 10-year-old Alaia-Mai, seven-year-old Valentina and three-year-old Blake.

In July 2022, the pair celebrated their 10-year wedding anniversary by renewing their vows surrounded by their friends and family in a lavish ceremony at Lake Como in Italy.