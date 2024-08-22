Martine McCutcheon confirms split from her husband Jack McManus

Martine McCutcheon has announced the end of her marriage to Jack McManus.

The Love Actually star had been in a relationship with the singer-songwriter for the past 18 years. The pair tied the knot in 2012, and welcomed their son Rafferty in February 2015.

In a statement posted to her Instagram stories earlier today, Martine confirmed that Jack had made the decision to separate.

“After much thought and consideration, Jack has decided it’s best for us to separate after 18 years together and I accept his decision,” Martine penned at the beginning of her message.

“We are both so very blessed and grateful for our beautiful, 9 year old son Rafferty, who's happiness and welfare has always been, and will continue to be, our number 1 priority,” the 48-year-old continued.

“We both, of course, still cherish and look forward to being parents together to our wonderful boy for the rest of our lives…” Martine added, before going on to note that the decision to split has “evolved over a period of time”.

“We are still finding our new way forward as a family and kindly ask for some privacy at this time… Especially for our little boy. Our love for Rafferty, is something that will never, waver, or change and we obviously want to protect him and help him feel as safe and secure as possible,” the EastEnders alum wrote.

In her statement, Martine went on to express her continued love and respect for Jack.

“Many thanks in advance for your respect and support, at this difficult time… And I continue to send Jack, all the love, luck and happiness for the next chapter of his life. Rafferty and I (as always,) are rooting for you!” the actress exclaimed.

Martine concluded her update by thanking her fanbase for “the love and support, now and always”.