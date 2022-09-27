Martine McCutcheon renews wedding vows in intimate ceremony

Love Actually star Martine McCutcheon and her husband Jack McManus celebrated their 10 year wedding ceremony in a very special way- renewing their vows.

The couple renewed their vows in a very intimate ceremony, with only their eight-year-old son Rafferty being in attendance, Martine told OK.

Martine and Jack decided to reaffirm their marriage on their 10 year wedding anniversary in Beaverbrook Hotel in Surrey earlier this month.

When the 46-year-old was explaining why they chose to have an intimate gathering instead of a big ceremony like their original wedding ceremony in Lake Como in 2012, Martine said, “It was important for us that it was intimate, because a lot of our celebrations have been shared with loved ones and friends”.

“Don’t get me wrong, we’ve loved doing that, but this time it was purely for us”, she added.

Instead of hosting a huge formal ceremony, the EastEnders actress revealed the setting was elegant, yet casual. “It was in the most beautiful setting and it was the right combination of casual and elegance".

"The key thing for us was that it was a true celebration of our love, our relationship and our endurance as husband and wife and parents”.

Jack went on to say how important it was for their son to be there with them to witness the ceremony. “Having Rafferty there was really special and I think it’s important for him to see that Mummy and Daddy still love each other”.

“He gets to see all the boring bits, the odd argument, like any family, but we’re lucky to have a happy home, but it’s nice for him to see a celebration of our love and that it’s just for us”.

The pair also revealed that Rafferty's suit matched his dad's, while Martine wore a boho-style lace dress with dainty shoes. "I didn't want to look like a bride again, but at the same time I wanted to have a nod to a ceremony as we were renewing our vows". To match his tuxedo, the eight-year-old opted for orange Converse instead of a traditional black shoe.

Keeping on-theme of the relaxed ceremony, Martine did her own hair and make-up, and Rafferty had school on the day of the vow renewal so 38-year-old Jack picked him up after and brought him to the evening ceremony.