Married at First Sight’s Tayah and Adam reveal gender of first baby

Married at First Sight stars Tayah Victoria and Adam Aveling have announced the gender of their first child together in such a sweet way!

The couple took to each of their Instagram accounts to share the same lovely video of them finding out that they are having a baby girl.

With Tayah holding their dog, Adam pulled a confetti cannon which released pink glitter and confetti into the air. Tayah jumped up and down with excitement and her fiancé embraced her. Adam caoptioned the post, "We're having a…".

Friends of the pair rushed to the comments to share congratulatory messages for the two. Amy Christopers, who also appeared on Married at First Sight, left a series of pink emojis like hearts, ballerina slippers and a bow.

Australian Married at First Sight contestant Cameron Merchant wrote, “Amazing news guys! How exciting!!”.

Actress Rosie Mac added, “Crying my heart out. SO HAPPY FOR YOU BOTH”.

Fans also left comments for the happy couple with one saying, “Congratulations. A beautiful baby girl who will be loved by you both #happytimesahead”.

A second wrote, “Smiled so much at Tayah’s reaction. My little girl is my forever bestie, girls are the best!! Sassiest but the best”. A third added, “Aww congratulations my fave couple off the show”.

The pair revealed they were expecting a baby earlier in the month and had been planning on tying the knot later this year but have decided to push the wedding back until next year.

The 25 and 26-year-old met on the E4 show Married at First Sight last year and ‘got married’ on the show, although it was not legally binding.