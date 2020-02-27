Brave enough? Married at First Sight looking for new contestants

Have you ever been curious about what it is like to be on Married at First Sight? Well now you can find out. The show is looking for contestants for a new series and you could be the perfect match.

The team at Channel 4 are calling for people who are brave enough to marry a stranger. Contestants must be over the age of 18 to be considered for the show.

The show enlists the help of a panel of matchmaking experts to set singletons up with ‘the one’. They then arrange the pairs first date, which just happens to be on the day of their wedding. At least you’d have an interesting story to tell when people asked how you met your other half!

The panel of experts use science and quiz results to find out which people would work well together. Contestants are also asked about their hopes for the future and dream guy/girl to ensure they are set up with the perfect match.

To apply, email with your name, age, and contact number to marriedatfirstsight@cplproductions.co.uk. Due to the mass number of applicants, Channel 4 cannot guarantee that everyone will get a response.

We can’t promise that you’ll get your happily ever after, but you won’t know unless you try, right?

