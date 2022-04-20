Marnie Simpson opens up about her ‘unbearable’ pregnancy symptom

Former Geordie Shore star and expectant mum Marnie Simpson has opened up about her severe pregnancy symptoms.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday evening, the 30-year-old reality star, who is pregnant with her second child, has shared her horrible experience with heartburn, saying she will “never understand how bad” it is.

“Guys my heartburn acid reflux is honestly unbearable, I didn’t even know it was possible to be this bad!” she explained on Instagram.

“I’ve actually brought the acid up and been sick it’s that intense,” she continued, saying that she needs “fast effective relief and quick as I can’t cope.”

Marnie says that medication such as Gaviscon and Rennies aren’t working for her, as she goes on to ask her 4.7M followers, “is there anything that I can take or eat now that will help as I doubt I’ll get any sleep tonight it’s that bad!”

According to the HSE website, heartburn affects eight out of every 10 pregnant women, and most are likely to experience it in the third trimester. It causes an uncomfortable burning sensation in the throat or chest.

In the next slide, Marnie talks to the camera, explaining that a lot of the suggestions that have been coming in haven’t worked for her either, adding that her heartburn “is so out of hand that I physically can’t even talk, I’ve hardly been able to speak to Casey for the past few hours.”

“It’s so bad, I’ve not been able to eat or have any dinner. I’m reading all of your suggestions and I’ve tried them all. Nothing works, nothing,” she dishearteningly said.

“There is nothing on the suggestions that I haven’t tried. I feel like a lot of the things you’ve suggested makes mine worse. Like milk does not work for me, toast does not work for me.”

“I’m about to have a peppermint tea, Casey’s gone down to make us it to see if that actually helps but like I’ve tried all of the medication from the doctors they don’t work, I’ve tried yogurt, I’ve tried everything,” she lamented.

Marnie first announced that she and her partner Casey Johnson are expecting their second child this past November. The couple are already loving parents to their two-year-old son Rox Star.