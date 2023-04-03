Marnie Simpson explains why she had 7 wedding gowns

Marnie Simpson has been sharing all the details behind her wedding!

The former Geordie Shore star tied the knot with singer Casey Johnson on March 22. The couple kept their big day private at the time, choosing only to share a few hints online.

Now, the newlyweds have been spilling all of the secrets behind their wedding!

In an interview with OK!, Marnie revealed that she actually had seven wedding dresses on the day of her nuptials – and explained why.

"Because the dresses were so white, I worried about holding the baby and getting sick on me, or someone spilling a drink," she explained, referring to her and Casey’s second son Oax, who they welcomed in May of last year. "I took loads of reserves just in case,” the 31-year-old added.

Although Marnie had seven dresses on standby, she chose to only wear three for the special occasion.

In the end, she named the second gown she wore as her favourite one. The dress was in a ruffled style and was paired with some stunning beaded gloves.

"It was very me, but it’s my type of fashion that no one really sees, because it was quite vintage. My family always joke that I should have been born in the 20s, because I love everything about that era,” she teased. "That dress reminded me of that.”

Marnie then went on to explain why she made the surprising decision to have no bridesmaids at her wedding. "It was a lot of added stress and I didn’t have the time to physically source them, make sure everyone was comfortable, and get them fitted,” she noted.

The mum-of-two said that she didn’t regret her choice. "I didn’t actually feel any different not having any bridesmaids. I thought everyone was really relaxed and looked beautiful. I’m happy with my decision,” she beamed.

Lastly, Marnie spoke of her delight at having several of her Geordie Shore castmates in attendance, and how things got “really wild at the end”. "It’s always so fun when any of the Geordies get together. At one point I think I forgot I was at my wedding – I felt like I was just on a night out. It was like Geordie Shore all over again!” she joked.

Congratulations to the newlyweds!