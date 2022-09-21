Mark Zuckerberg announces wife Priscilla is pregnant with baby no.3

The Zuckerberg brood is growing!

Congratulations are in order for Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla as they announce they are expecting their third child together.

The Facebook founder took to Instagram to share the exciting news to his 10.2M followers by posting a lovely snap of the couple smiling from ear to ear, with Mark’s hand resting on Priscilla’s blossoming baby bump.

Zuckerberg captioned the post, “Lots of love. Happy to share that Max and August are getting a new baby sister next year!”.

Many of Mark’s followers headed to the comments to congratulate him and Priscilla on their growing family. One follower wrote, “Yahoo! Congrats Mark! We’re all so happy for you both!”.

“The best news! Congratulations!!!”, penned a second follower of the tech wiz, while a third added, “Such pleasant news! Kiddos have a way of brightening up our days. Congratulations”.

The couple began dating in 2003 after having met at a party while they were at university. The pair went on to tie the knot in May 2012.

They recently celebrated a decade of marriage, with 38-year-old Mark penning a sweet tribute to his wife saying, “10 years married and half our lives together. Here’s to more adventures”.

The Meta CEO and his philanthropist wife have two daughters together- six-year-old Maxima, and five-year-old August, who we’re sure are going to be great big sisters to their newest family member when she arrives!