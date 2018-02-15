Get excited: There’s a Pizza & Prosecco Festival coming to Dublin

With Longitude and Forbidden Fruit revealing their line ups in recent weeks, we're already looking towards festival season.

However, there's another kind of festival that's caught our eye, kicking off in Dublin.

The Pizza & Prosecco festival is happening on June 9, and the clue is in the name

The festival will be celebrating Dublin's best wood fired pizza, all washed down with a glass (or five) of bubbly.

'Get your slice of fun while you sip on bubbles to a singalong sound track that's cheesier then your pizza topping,' reads the event description.

Each ticket includes one deliciously refreshing Aperol Spritz and a slice of pizza, as well as entry.

There will also be DJS performing, as well as live acts and performers.

The event is over 18s only, as 20 types of prosecco will be on offer.

You can register for tickets here.