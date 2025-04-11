Mark Wright reveals sweet milestone with newborn daughter Palma

Mark Wright has reached a new major milestone with his little one!

Last month, the former The Only Way Is Essex star became a dad for the first time when his wife, Brassic actress Michelle Keegan, gave birth to a baby girl.

The couple, who have been married since 2015, are now parents to a daughter named Palma.

One month on from Palma’s birth, Mark has now revealed that his newborn daughter has already achieved a big milestone!

Earlier today, the 38-year-old delighted listeners of his morning radio show on Heart Radio, when he arrived into the studio with his baby girl.

Speaking to his radio fans, Mark then went on to describe how much the milestone meant to him.

“I’ve got a very special moment happening right now to me,” the reality star began to his listeners.

“I’m doing the show to you on Heart, I love being here, I love playing the songs like Amy Winehouse on the way, and Jessie J, but at the same time, I have got my baby Palma in my arms,” Mark confirmed.

“It is the first time I’ve brought her to work. I mean, it’s only been five weeks, so you’d think so. But it’s just the best feeling ever. I don’t know if you’ve ever taken your kid to work before, but the pride that you have walking through the office and everyone going, ‘Aw, she’s so cute!’” the new dad teased.

“She’s on my shoulder right now, and I better be careful because she might learn a few tricks and end up coming for my job one day, but I wouldn’t mind,” Mark added.

Mark and Michelle thrilled their fanbase on March 12 when they announced the safe arrival of their first child together.

At the time, the happy couple took to Instagram to post a black-and-white snap of their little one.

"Together we have a new love to share… Our little girl,” they gushed in their caption, before going on to reveal their baby daughter’s full name and date of birth.

“Palma Elizabeth Wright 06.03.25,” Mark and Michelle wrote.