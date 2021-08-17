Marian Keyes has finally written a sequel to ‘Rachel’s Holiday’

It’s a wonderful day for Irish book-lovers as one of our favourite Irish authors, Marian Keyes has announced the very exciting news that she’s finally written a sequel to her beloved 1997 novel, Rachel’s Holiday.

Readers all over the country will be delighted to hear that Marian once again has returned to the infamous Walsh family, in a new novel titled Again, Rachel, which is set to be published this coming February, 2022.

Revealing the big news this morning on social media, Marian explained that people have been asking her for years if there was ever going to be a sequel to Rachel’s Holiday, to which her only reply was no.

Here I am, TALKING about it! (I'm sorry, yizz'll be SICK of me, if you're not already) #RachelsBack pic.twitter.com/1TUUOeS77L — Marian Keyes is on D E A D L I N E (@MarianKeyes) August 17, 2021

However, apparently something has changed as the 57-year-old author has now written a sequel, a follow-on story set in 2018, as we see what Rachel and all of the Walsh family are up to nowadays.

Teasing us about some of the featured characters, Marian said, “They’re all in it! All of the Walsh sisters, Mammy Walsh, Daddy Walsh and some people from the original book such as Bridget and Nola and some fella — called Luke Costello?” How exciting!

For those who don’t know, Rachel’s Holiday, one of the first books Marian ever wrote back in the mid 90’s, is the second novel in the Walsh Family series which started with her famed novel, Watermelon.

Rachel’s Holiday is about a young woman who spends so much of her time indulging in recreational drugs that her family have decided to send her to Cloisters – a rehab center in Dublin. Rachel only agreed to this incarceration because she’s heard that rehab is wall-to-wall jacuzzis, gymnasiums and rock stars going tepid turkey – and it’s about time she had a holiday.

But what Rachel doesn’t count on are the toe-curling embarrassments heaped on her by family and group therapy, the lack of sex, drugs and rock’n’roll – and missing Luke, her ex. Soon she begins to wonder, what kind of a new start in life is this?

Again, Rachel is published by Penguin Books Ireland and is set to be released this coming February, 2022. In the meantime, you can pre-order your copy here.