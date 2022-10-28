March for Savita Halappanavar to take place tomorrow in Dublin

Today marks 10 years since the death of Savita Halappanavar.

The Indian dentist died on October 28, 2012 in University Hospital Galway at the age of 31, after contracting sepsis due to a miscarriage.

Savita was 17 weeks pregnant at the time, and although she had the legal right to an abortion due to being seriously ill, she was denied access to one, and subsequently lost her life as a result.

In the end, the cause of death on Savita’s death certificate was recorded as severe sepsis, E.coli in the bloodstream and a miscarriage.

Following her death, Savita’s husband Praveen spoke to the Irish Times to highlight how his wife’s death possibly could have been prevented.

Savita’s story instantly became a huge landmark for change across Irish society, the Irish healthcare system, as well as healthcare systems across the world. It culminated in the people of Ireland voting to change its abortion laws in 2018.

Several inquests were conducted following Savita’s untimely passing, to investigate what could have been done to save her life. In the conclusion of the hospital’s inquest, Savita’s death was ruled as a result of medical misadventure. Meanwhile, the HSE found that there was a “lack of recognition of the gravity of the situation and of the increasing risk to the mother which led to passive approaches and delays in aggressive treatment”.

In 2013, President Michael D. Higgins signed the Protection of Life During Pregnancy Bill into law. This bill ensures that women will be able to access an abortion if there is a real and substantial risk to their lives, including suicide.

A march to mark the 10th anniversary of Savita Halappanavar’s death is due to be held tomorrow, Saturday October 29, in Dublin. The march has been organised by ROSA, the Socialist Feminist Movement.

The march will begin at 1pm at the Garden of Remembrance, before moving towards the Dáil buildings.