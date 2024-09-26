Mandy Moore fans react as This is Us star welcomes third child

The This Is Us family just got a little bit bigger!

Mandy Moore has announced the arrival of her third child with her husband, singer-songwriter Taylor Goldsmith.

The actress – who is best known for her role as Rebecca on This Is Us – is now a mum to a beautiful baby girl, alongside her two sons, three-year-old August and two-year-old Oscar.

Mandy recently took to social media to announce the wonderful arrival of her little girl and confirmed the cute name she chose for her.

On her Instagram page, the 40-year-old posted a beautiful snap of herself cradling her bundle of joy just moments after giving birth as she gleefully looks at her husband.

She captioned the sweet post, “Lou is here! Louise Everett Goldsmith arrived happy, healthy, expeditiously and right in time for Virgo season. She is our absolute dream girl and her big brothers are already as obsessed with her as we are”.

“Endlessly grateful for our family of 5 (and our very own big three) and soaking in every moment of this special time”.

Many fans took to the comments to share congratulatory messages with Mandy and her family.

One fan wrote, “Congratulations to you all! Welcome to the world Miss Lou!”.

“Awwww a baby girl, beautiful Lou. Many congratulations to you both”, penned another fan.

A third commenter added, “Congratulations! Beautiful moments. enjoy them all!”.

On May 31, Mandy and Taylor delighted their fanbase when they announced that they would soon be welcoming their third child together.

At the time, The Princess Diaries star shared an adorable photo of her sons holding hands and wearing matching white t-shirts.

On Augustus’ t-shirt, the word ‘Big’ was printed, while Oscar’s t-shirt read as ‘Middle’.

“Sometimes life imitates art. The third in our own Big Three coming soon,” she penned in her caption, in a subtle reference to her show This Is Us.

“Can’t wait for these boys to have a baby sister,” Mandy added, confirming that she was expecting a daughter.

Mandy and Taylor became parents for the first time in February 2021, with the birth of their son Augustus. The pair expanded their family again in October 2022, when they revealed the arrival of their second child Oscar.