Man tragically passes away following assault in Kildare

by

A man, aged in his 40’s, has tragically passed away following a serious assault in Newbridge, Co. Kildare.

The injured man was found on Wednesday, March 8, at around 10.30am outside a residence in the Piercetown area of Newbridge.

On Wednesday, he was taken to Naas General Hospital and was in critical condition, but Gardaí have announced that he sadly passed away in hospital this afternoon.

The office of the State Pathologist has been notified and a post-mortem examination will be arranged. 

A man in his 30’s was arrested after the assault took place and will now remain in custody at Newbridge Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

An incident room has been established at Newbridge Garda Station and an investigation is continuing under the direction of a Senior Investigating Officer (SIO).

Anyone with information that can assist Gardaí with this investigation are asked to contact Newbridge Garda Station on 045 440180, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

